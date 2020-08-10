1/1
John Wesley III
1939 - 2020
Born on August 17, 1939, in Wilmington, DE, to John, Jr. and Barbara Elizabeth (Prigg) Wesley, John Wesley, III, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with his family by his side.

John moved to Fair Hill, MD, in 1951 when his parents purchased The Hollow Inn (later and better known as Wesley's). He attended Massanutten Military Academy, West Nottingham Academy, and graduated from Elkton High School. His vocation was Wesley's, where he worked his entire life as owner, bartender, host, in the package store, and as the innovator of dining room specials. When people spoke of Wesley's, they spoke of John.

John lived life on fast-forward; always wanting to do and go. He enjoyed playing golf, boating, traveling, entertaining, and spending time in Myrtle Beach, SC. He worked hard, enjoyed life to the fullest and wanted everyone around him to do the same. Throughout the years, he was a member of many organizations and clubs in Cecil County and the State of Maryland.

He will be dearly missed by his best friend and wife, Sandralee Bohl Wesley; son, Rich Wesley (Jennifer); granddaughters, Devon and Paige Wesley; brothers, Jeff Wesley (Debbie) and Kenny Wesley; and his beloved dogs, Quincy, Aries and Ginger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John "Jackie" Wesley, IV; and brother, Ronald "Ronnie" Wesley.

Celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020, at Wesley's, 3700 Telegraph Road, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fair Hill Nature Center, 630 Tawes Drive, Elkton, MD 21921, or on the website, fairhillnature.org.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
