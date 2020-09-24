1/1
John Wesley Grubb
1944 - 2020
Johnny Wesley "John" Grubb, 76 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Big Four, WV on March 7, 1944, he was the son of the late Fred Cox and Hattie Grubb.

John spent most of his career at DuPont Engineering as a mechanical engineer. After an early retirement, he worked for B.D. Abel Engineering Co.

He was an active member of Wesley UM Church, Elkton, MD. He enjoyed classic cars and was a master of all trades. John could fix or do anything he set his mind to. Most of all he loved his family and enjoyed the time he spent with them, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife: Virginia Casey; his daughter: Robin Sedar (Eric) of Wilmington, DE; his beloved grandchildren: Taylor, Kyle, and Sheadon; siblings: Patsy Price, Pat Bouton, Randy Rush, and Billie Ann Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by his stepson: Ryan Evans; and two brothers: James Cox and Ray Cox.

Please come to visit with John's family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.

Masks are required in the funeral home. Please remember to follow all Covid 19 guidelines when attending.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Helen Graham Cancer Center, where John was known as "Mr. Purple" by the chemo nurses or to Amedisys Hospice, where he received excellent care in his final days. Both may be sent in care of the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 24, 2020.
