Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
John William Turnbull Jr.


1942 - 2019
John William Turnbull Jr. Obituary
John W. Turnbull, Jr., 76, of Elkton, MD passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born in Elkton on December, 29, 1942, he was son of the late John William Sr. and Agnes Garrett Turnbull.

Mr. Turnbull retired from Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE where he had worked for 42 years and was a member of UAW #404. A life member of Singerly Fire Company, he had served as Chief and was a member of the Board of Directors for many years. He loved to hunt and go crabbing.

Survivors include his children, Deborah A. Hunt (Robert), Elkton, MD, Tammy M. Turnbull (Bob Pfahler), Altoona, PA, John W. Turnbull III (Lois), Wilmington, DE and Robert A. (Tony) Turnbull, Elkton, MD; siblings, Martha Grunza, Michael Turnbull, Theresa Badur, Joseph Turnbull and Mark Turnbull, all of Elkton, MD and Mary Turnbull, Lewes, DE; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Turnbull was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret D. Turnbull and brother, Richard Turnbull.

Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, with visitation at 10 A.M. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.

The family suggests contributions to Singerly Fire Company, P.O. Box 444, Elkton, MD 21922.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 9, 2019
