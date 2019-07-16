Johnnie James Steward, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born in Cookeville, TN, on May 14, 1934, he was the son of the late Thurman H. and Dimple LaFever Steward.



Mr. Steward was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE. He was a member of Union Masonic Lodge #48 AF&AM, Elkton, for 50 years, and had been involved with Elkton Little League. Mr. Steward loved time shared with his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed fishing, bowling, and traveling. An avid sports fan, he also enjoyed watching horse racing, football, and baseball.



Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Byrda Brewington Steward; children, Larry S. Steward (Carol), Elkton, MD, Becky D. Taylor (Richard), Akron, OH, James A. "Alan" Steward (Sue), Aurora, CO, and Gary W. Steward (Cathy), Elkton, MD; siblings, Irene Carter, Bob Steward, both of Cookeville, TN, and Margaret Chevrier, Wilmington, DE; grandchildren, Larry, Jr. (Laura), Matt (Casey), Christen (Jacob), Drew (Kerri), Jon, Melissa (Johnny), and Megan (Will); 9 great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren, Tammy (Dave) and Timmy (Shannon); several step-great-grandchildren; and dear friend, Sonia Dulin.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Steward was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom, Joe, and Willie Steward.



Funeral service with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.



hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in The Cecil Whig on July 17, 2019