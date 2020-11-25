Johnny "John" Bernerd Leonard, age 73, of Conowingo, MD, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born in Bristol, VA to the late John Leonard and Mary (Venable) Leonard.John proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines. Throughout his military career, he was a Sargent for four years and served during the Vietnam War. He was the second Past Master of the Masonic Lodge #53 in Port Deposit, MD and served on the Honor Guard at the American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun, MD. John spent thirty-three years working for National Automatic Sprinkler Industry as a Sprinkler Fitter before retiring in 2002. He took great joy in collecting coins and finding information about his family on Ancestry. John loved watching the birds, while feeding them and other wildlife such as deer. He would often go to the Conowingo Dam to watch the Eagles and walk the trails. John will always be remembered as someone who was always happy and a man of his word. He will be dearly missed.John is survived by his beloved wife of forty-one years, Marilyn Leonard; step-children: Kenny and Timmy Morgan; grandson, John Robert Morgan; two brothers: Phil Leonard and his wife, Linda and Ralph and his wife, Linda; and half-sister, Paula Reynolds and her husband, David.Due to COVID, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Conowingo Baptist Cemetery where friends and family may attend at 11:45. The family ask that everyone wear mask and be mindful of all the COVID regulations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "SPCA" or "St. Jude Children Research Hospital" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.