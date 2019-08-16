|
Jon Sigmund Grala, 70, of Elkton, Maryland passed away on August 13, 2019.
Beloved husband of Brenda A. (Moody) Grala, loving father to Bree N. Elick (Marc Elick), Trasa R. Barreto (Pete Barreto), K. Capree Grala (Nathan Newlin), Pop-Pop to Nico Zayden, Cruz Giovanni and Memphis Tade. Jon was the friendly face about town that so many got to see as he worked for the Public Works Dept. maintaining Main Street and the parks of Elkton. Losing him unexpectedly has left a void in our hearts. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 5 p.m., at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1120 Telegraph Rd., Rising Sun, MD 21911.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 21, 2019