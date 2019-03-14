|
Joseph A. Simpers, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Newark, DE. He was the son of the late Joseph E. Simpers and Lottie Mae Boyd Simpers Clay.
He is survived by his companion, Lois E. Dennie; daughter, Joy L. Cook; sisters, Kathrine Dunlap and Ella Mae Mullins; step-children, Helene M. Suppa and Edward A. Dennie; and grandchildren, Tara L. Stewart and Laura A. Suppa.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation for family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. Interment in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 15, 2019