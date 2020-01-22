|
|
Joseph Anthony Ricciardelli, 76 years, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at home. Born September 10, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Augustine F. and Camile J. Basile Ricciardelli Sr.
Joseph was employed by the Perryville Casino in Security. He is survived by his brothers, Augustine F. Ricciardelli Jr. and Richard F. Ricciardelli; two sisters, Maria Ricciardelli Fanelle and Michele Ricciardelli Fuhs; nieces, Catherine and Morgan; and nephew, David, Jr.
A memorial service has been scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2020, 2 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, 1 PM until 2 PM, at the funeral home prior to the memorial service. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 22, 2020