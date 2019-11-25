Home

Joseph Bernard Staub


1945 - 2019
Joseph Bernard Staub Obituary
Joseph Bernard Staub, 74 of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Born in Turner, ME, on August 6, 1945, he was the son of the late Bernard Joseph and Evangeline (Keene) Staub. He was the husband of the late Susan Idona Staub who preceded him in death on September 22, 2011.

Mr. Staub retired from the DuPont Preventative Maintenance Dept., where he worked on Non Distractive Testing Equipment.

He is survived by his children: Lucinda M. Markle of New Oxford, PA, Joseph E. Staub of Pittsville, MD and Danielle M. Wever of Newport, DE; seven grandchildren: Samantha, Jordan, Alex, Catherine, Adam, Benjamin, Connor; and three great granddaughters: Aubrey, Sierra and Violet.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 27, 2019
