Joseph Charles Schnatz, Sr., age 94, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Glenolden, PA, on March 20, 1925, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Eleanor Lynch Schnatz.
A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, Mr. Schnatz had owned and operated automobile body shops. Following his retirement, he was an insurance adjuster. Mr. Schnatz was devoted to his family and loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed playing golf.
Survivors include his children, Joseph C. Schnatz, Jr. (Linda), Charles W. Schnatz, both of Elkton, MD, Christine R. Madron (Roger), and Andrea E. Catanzarito (Bernard), both of Rising Sun, MD; daughter-in-law, Sharon E. Schnatz, Middletown, DE; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Schnatz was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Flanagan Schnatz; son, Daniel J. Schnatz; daughter-in-law, Amy W. Schnatz; and sisters, Margaret Brogley and Eleanor Pettit.
Funeral service with interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Daniel J. Schnatz Scholarship Fund, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The Cecil Whig from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2020