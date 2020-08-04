1/1
Joseph Charles Schnatz Sr.
1925 - 2020
Joseph Charles Schnatz, Sr., age 94, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born March 20, 1925 in Glenolden, PA, he was the son of Charles A. and Eleanor Lynch Schnatz.

A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, Mr. Schnatz served throughout the U.S. and in Panama. After leaving the Navy, he married Margaret Flanagan. They made their home in Elkton and were married 57 years. Mr. Schnatz owned and operated auto body shops over the next 25 years. Following his retirement, he was an insurance adjuster. Mr. Schnatz was devoted to his family and loved attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed cars, playing golf locally during the summer and in Vero Beach, FL during the winter months. He will be dearly missed by his children and their families.

Mr. Schnatz is survived by his children, Joseph C. Schnatz, Jr. (Linda), Charles W. Schnatz, both of Elkton, MD, Christine R. Madron (Roger), Andrea E. Catanzarito (Bernard), both of Rising Sun, MD; daughter-in-law, Sharon E. Schnatz of Middletown, DE; grandchildren, Jenny and John Eveges, Steven Schnatz, Julie and Scott Stephan, Katie and Ray Keyes, Whitney and Billy Karashin, David Schnatz, Brandon Catanzarito, and Joseph and Brittany Catanzarito; and great-grandchildren, Lainey, Lexi, Hunter, Livi, Brody, Allie, Becca, Sophie, Ava, McKenzie, Elliott, William and Lydia. In addition to his parents, Mr. Schnatz was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Flanagan Schnatz; son, Daniel J. Schnatz; daughter-in-law, Amy W. Schnatz; and sisters, Margaret Brogley and Eleanor Pettit.

Come celebrate with us, a life well lived, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Lane, Port Deposit, MD 21904, where friends and family may begin visiting at 12:30 p.m. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Daniel J. Schnatz Scholarship Fund, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
