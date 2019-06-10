Joseph Clinton Paige, II, age 41 of North East, MD passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born September 29, 1977 in Clarksburg, WV, Joe is the son of Joseph Clinton Paige and the late Debra Lynn (Wilt) Nowlan.

Simple words could never fully describe what a wonderful person and gift to this world Joe was. He was a caring man with a heart of gold who would be willing to help anyone in need and always easily made new friends where ever his travels took him. Joe was a talented wordsmith, but not a lot people know he wrote many deep and touching poems throughout his life. Having a passion for music, Joe loved to Karaoke to many different genres, and always was the life of any party. Most importantly, Joe worked hard every day to provide for his family. He cherished his family and his countless friends. He was truly one-of-a-kind Son, Brother, Father, and Friend that will be deeply missed but forever loved.

Joe is survived by his fiancÃ©, Tara L. Dowell of North East, MD; children: Gavin McKeown, Gage Dowell and Jayde Dowell all of North East, MD; father, Joseph C. Paige of Charleston, SC; six siblings: Mathew Paige and his wife, Melissa of Madison, VA, Cecil Ray of Charleston, SC, Brandi, Mason, Bryson and Kingston Paige all of Mooresboro, NC; and his step parents: Randy Nowlan of Bailey, MS and Cheryl Paige of Mooresboro, NC.

Including his mother, Joe was also preceded in death by his Grandparents James Charles and Elizabeth Jean Paige, his Uncle Charlie and Aunt Kathy Paige all of Grafton, WV, and his Uncle Jimmy "Shorty" Mathis of Murfreesboro, TN.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, family and friends may begin visiting at 1 pm and services at 2 pm. In lieu of gifts or flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Tara L. Dowell" (via www.jcpaige.com) to help ease medical and funeral expenses.