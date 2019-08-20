|
Joseph Elace Koch, Jr., age 38, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, after a three-year battle with heart disease. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on June 15, 1981, he was the son of Joseph E., Sr. and Jane Stover Koch of Elkton.
Mr. Koch was a computer technician. He loved traveling to the beach, renaissance fairs, video games, cooking, and photography. An avid sports fan, his favorite team was the Chicago Bears. He will be remembered as a great husband, father, son, and brother.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Amber Thurman; son, Jasin Koch; father- and mother-in-law, Keith and Angie Thurman, Elkton, MD; sister-in-law, Zoe Thurman, Elkton, MD; grandfather-in-law, Jim Wood, Delaware; and several aunts and uncles.
Mr. Koch was preceded in death by his sister, Jayna M. Koch; maternal and paternal grandparents; and grandmother-in-law, Marie Wood.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD.
Those who desire may make a contribution to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 21, 2019