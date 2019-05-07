Home

Joseph Franklin Gulick Jr. Obituary
Joseph Franklin Gulick Jr., 96, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at his residence.
A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13 at the First Presbyterian Church, 351 Biddle St., Chesapeake City, MD 21915. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the "Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 8, 2019
