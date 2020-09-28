Joseph T. "Joey" Davidson, age 56, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE, and raised in New Castle, DE, Joey was a son of the late Richard R. and Mary E. (Welsh) Davidson. Joey graduated from the Wallace Wallin School in New Castle. He also attended Delaware Elwyn in Wilmington, and, most recently, Bayside Community Network in Elkton. Joey enjoyed classic TV, arm-wrestling, bowling, and The Special Olympics
, for which he would proudly display his many medals. Above all, Joey was a music lover. He loved to sing, dance and listen to music, especially if his brother Dave was playing.
In addition to his parents, Joey was predeceased in death by his brother, Richard L. Davidson. He is survived by three brothers, Donald J. Davidson (Wanda) of Woodlyn, PA, David J. Dziubczynski of Wilmington, DE and Daniel P. Singer of San Jose, CA; sister, Cynthia E. Reeser (Gary); and his nephew, Sean, all of whom he lived with for many years. Joey also leaves many loving aunts and cousins to cherish his memory.
The family would like to thank the staff, heroes all, at both the Elkton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and the Bayside Community Network for their excellence in service.
Service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joey's memory to The Special Olympics
by mail at, 1133 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036-3604, or online at give.specialolympics.org
.
