Joseph Ward Nickle of Millington, MD, passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2019, after battling pancreatic cancer for over three years. He was born in Elkton, MD, to Ward B. and Rose (Hague) Nickle.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Berwick; his sons: Jason, Ward, Joe, Josh; brothers: John and David (Elkton); sister, Teresa Figlow (Clark Summit, PA); step-daughter, Grace Kelly Wright (Millington); and 10 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Charles; and step-daughter, Erin Kelly.

He was an Army Veteran serving in the Viet Nam era. He was most recently employed by Atlantic Tractor (Cecilton). Prior to that he was co-owner of Nickle's Market in Elkton.

Joe was most proud of being part of his other family, the Order of Isshin-Ryu and the home Dojo in Elkton, having attained the rank of Black Belt in 1985.

He enjoyed creating shade and butterfly gardens, repairing musical instruments, playing guitar, keeping the wild birds fed, helping others, and making Joanie happy.

He was known to be a quiet and kind man; a hard worker, good neighbor, and loving husband and grandfather.

A Celebration of Life will be held this Sunday, March 10th, at The Kitty Knight House, Georgetown, MD, with friends and family gathering at 1 p.m. for brunch. Please bring pictures and stories to share.

In lieu of flowers, please consider gifting plants that will continue to provide beauty to Joe's shade garden through the coming years.