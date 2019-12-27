Home

POWERED BY

Joseph Y. Wilson Jr.


1925 - 2019
Joseph Y. Wilson Jr. Obituary
Joseph Y. Wilson, Jr., 94 of Earleville, MD, passed away on December 14, 2019 at home.

Mr. Wilson was born on August 1, 1925. He was raised in Malvern, PA and after graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during WWII. Upon his honorable discharge Joe continued to serve his country with the Pennsylvania National Guard, retiring after 27 years of service as Captain. He raised his 3 sons in North Wales, PA and in 1989 he moved to Florida, returning to Maryland in 2004. Joe was a member of Cecilton Lions Club and a life member of Chesapeake City V.F.W. He traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe and aboard 28 cruises, he also enjoyed playing golf.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Brian Wilson.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Stewart Wilson; their sons, Craig Wilson (Kathy) of Lansdale, PA, Scott Wilson (Shirley) of Chalfont, PA, George Fisher of Earleville, Stephen Fisher (Valerie) of Boyertown, PA and Scott Fisher of Quakertown, PA; daughter in law Ellen Wilson of Los Angeles, CA; brothers, Harry Wilson of Jupiter, FL and Yerkes Wilson of Collegeville, PA; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1 pm at the Chesapeake City V.F.W., Chesapeake City, MD.

Memorials may be offered to Cecilton Lions Club Charities, PO Box 404, Cecilton, MD. 21913

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 8, 2020
