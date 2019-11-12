|
Josephine Viola Cooper, 96 of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Elkton Transitional Care Center, Elkton, MD.
A lifelong resident of Elkton, she was born on October 4, 1923, the last of the 7 children of the late Alexander Nicholas and Dora (Henners) Vesper. She was the wife of the late James Robert Cooper.
Josephine worked at Aerial Products supporting the war effort. She then worked for several firework companies in the area, including Benny Bello and Triumph.
She was an avid collector of many things and loved flowers.
Survived by two sons: Jack Slagle of Conowingo, MD and Carman Sandoe of Greenville, SC;
2 granddaughters, 1 grandson and 4 great grandchildren.
Private burial was held in Boulden's Chapel Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 13, 2019