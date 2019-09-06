Home

Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
610 932-9584
Joshua Philip Holcombe


1986 - 2019
Joshua Philip Holcombe Obituary
Joshua Philip Holcombe Feb. 14, 1986 - Sept. 1, 2019

Mason Theodore Holcombe Feb. 6, 2012 - Sept. 1, 2019

Joshua Holcombe and his son, Mason Holcombe of Rising Sun, MD passed away on September 1, 2019.

Joshua was the husband of Katie Ann Holcombe with whom he shared 9 years of marriage. Joshua was the son of the late Theodore Curtis Holcombe and Delinda Lee Holcombe of Conowingo, MD. Joshua was born in Philadelphia, PA and attended Rising Sun High School. Mason was born in Bel Air, MD and was a student at Bethany Christian School in Oxford, PA.

In addition to his wife, Joshua is survived by a son, Connor; his sister, Rhianon of North East, MD; his brother, Justin of Rising Sun, MD; and his paternal grandmother, Helen Holcombe of West Grove, PA.

Funeral services will be private and interment will be in the Oxford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Katie and Connor Holcombe Care Fund and should be mailed to the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine Street, Oxford, PA, 19363.

Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA.(610-932-9584) www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 11, 2019
