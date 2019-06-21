Joyce Arlene Balamontis, 82, of Rising Sun, MD, left this life on June 11, 2019 at her home in Rising Sun, MD. She was born on June 27, 1936 in Grandville, PA, to the late Blain and Dorothy Walter.

Joyce was an active member of Newark Senior Center and enjoyed many friendships and various social groups including The Red Hat Society and The Water Babies of the Newark Senior Ctr. Joyce's priority in life was her family and took great pride in each and every one of them.

Joyce is survived by her sons: Gerald L. Greene (Yvonne); Donald R. Greene Sr. (Toni); Dale A.Greene Sr. (Celeste); daughter, Elizabeth Greene; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; and five sisters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vasilios Balamontis; her daughter, Brenda S. Scheu; son, Hugh M. Greene Jr.; a grandson, Christopher Morgan; two sisters; a brother; and former husbands: Hugh M. Greene Sr. and Robert Hoblitzell.

A Memorial service for the Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Dowin Lane, Port Deposit, MD 21904. Published in The Cecil Whig on June 21, 2019