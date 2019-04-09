Home

Joyce M. Biggs Obituary
Mrs. Joyce M. Biggs passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ware Presbyterian Village. The daughter of Mary B. Murduck and Bernard E. Murduck, she was born on March 10, 1932 at the Murduck family home on Ridge Road, Rising Sun, MD.
Mrs. Biggs attended Rising Sun High School and Beacom Business College. She was employed at the U.S. Army Aberdeen Proving Ground until her retirement from the Combat Systems Test Activity in 1987.
Mrs. Biggs enjoyed flower gardening, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, traveling in the U.S. and overseas, as well has her membership in the Young at Heart Senior Club.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Biggs was predeceased by her husband, Joseph P. Biggs.
Mrs. Biggs is survived by her sisters: Ruth C. (Harvey) White, of Rising Sun, MD; Marie M. (Roy) Scroggins, of Oxford, PA; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15 at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the "Rising Sun Community Fire Company Ambulance Fund" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 10, 2019
