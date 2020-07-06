1/1
Joyce Taylor (Taylor) Boland
1928 - 2020
Joyce Taylor Boland, 91 of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.

Born in North East, MD, on August 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Hammersly, Sr. and Betty (Culley) Taylor.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society

Joyce is survived by one son: Barry Boland of Elkton, MD.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband: Stanley Boland.

Funeral service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm.

Interment will follow services in the North East Methodist Cemetery.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
