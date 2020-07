Joyce Taylor Boland, 91 of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.Born in North East, MD, on August 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Hammersly, Sr. and Betty (Culley) Taylor.She was a member of the Red Hat SocietyJoyce is survived by one son: Barry Boland of Elkton, MD.In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband: Stanley Boland.Funeral service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm.Interment will follow services in the North East Methodist Cemetery.For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com