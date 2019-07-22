Resources More Obituaries for Juanita Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Juanita J. Brown

1936 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Juanita June Brown, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Lewisburg, WV, on August 10, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Gerald E. and Neva Dean Beamer.



Mrs. Brown retired after 50 years as the secretary for Baptist Bible Church (now Crossroads Church), Elkton, where she was also a member. She loved her church and spending time with her family. Mrs. Brown was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan and enjoyed watching game shows.



Survivors include her children, Gary G. Brown (Karen), Wilmington, DE, K. Wayne Brown, Sr. (Julie), Independence, MO, and Dina M. Mayberry (Bruce), Elkton, MD; brothers, Larry Beamer, Elkton, MD, and Kenneth Beamer, Wilmington, DE; 8 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gary G. Brown; and siblings, Loretta Adkins, David "Butch" Beamer, and Gerald E. "Bobby" Beamer, Jr.



Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , in care of the funeral home at the above address.



