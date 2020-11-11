1/
Julia A. (Crouch) Kauffman
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia A. Kauffman, 92, formerly of Emmaus, PA and North East, MD, died Nov. 7, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late John T. Kauffman. Born in Columbia City, IN, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd S. and Mildred A. (Kime) Crouch. Julia was a 1950 graduate of Purdue University. She was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, former active member of the AAUW, Allentown, and a member of the North East River Yacht Club. She was a former member of St. John's U.C.C., Emmaus PA.

Julie will be remembered for her sense of humor and wit, love of family and friends, joy of entertaining, good books, and chocolate. She enjoyed time aboard the Anjanulie and at "Nulie's Place" on the Chesapeake. Julia is survived by her daughters, Dr. Anne E. Kauffman Zayaitz of Emmaus and Janet wife of David Wood of Perryville, MD; grandchildren, John Zayaitz and wife Kate and Margaret wife of Thomas Ruhf; step grandchildren, Sara wife of Mike Hickey and Joni wife of Jeff Peebles; great-grandchildren, Anna, Sophia, Quincy, and Jonah; step great-grandchildren, Tyler, AJ, Jade, and Joy. She was predeceased by an infant brother, E. Jackson Crouch.

Funeral services will be held on Sat., Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus PA. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Pottstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kauffman Family Scholarship for Science and Mathematics, c/o Kutztown University Foundation, P.O. Box 151, Kutztown, PA 19530 or to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
She was a wonderful person. I got to know her through AAUW book group. I might not remember the books reviews but I remember, when she was a hostess, she made chocolate leaves on her dessert. I smile when I remember your mother. Pat Walkup
Pat Walkup
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved