Julia Genevieve Lockett, 18, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born in Lancaster, PA, on November 28, 2000.
Julia loved writing and wrote beautiful stories, poems and songs.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather: Mary (Malmgren) Harris (Larry); four siblings: Delaney McCabe, Victoria Harris, Robert Harris, Riley Harris; maternal grandfather, Erick Malmgren; paternal grandfather, Rick Lockett; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services are private.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 17, 2019