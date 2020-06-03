Julie G. Engrav, 81 of Elkton, MD passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.



Born in Strasburg, PA on November 11, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Messinger and the late Julia (McClaughry) Messinger Austin.



Julie retired after many years training and boarding show dogs. She and her husband enjoyed preparing for dog shows and the traveling that went along with it.



She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Watrous; grandsons: Mark Orona (Crystal) and Bryan Walker (Ashley); and six great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Engrav.



