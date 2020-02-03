Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
June Irene (Walstrum) Blakeley


1940 - 2020
June Irene (Walstrum) Blakeley Obituary
June Irene Blakeley, 79 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home. Born June 24, 1940 in Cecil County, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Calvin and Mabel Fuller Walstrum.

Mrs. Blakeley was formerly employed by the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD, in their commissary. She is survived by her sons, John William Peart of Florida, Willard C. Steele of North East, MD, and Jeffery Walter Blakeley of Port Deposit, MD; daughter, Theresa Kay Steele Jackson of Port Deposit, MD; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Chreswell, Betty Jones, Linda Rozek, and Billie Walstrum.

Mrs. Blakeley was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Blakeley; sons, James Jesse Peart and Bruce Lee Peart; sisters, Evelyn Dowller and Ruth Ann Walstrum.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 10, 2020, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Greg Vickers of the Wesley United Methodist Church of Elkton, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 5, 2020
