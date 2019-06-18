Junior Dwade Woodie, age 88, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Lansing, NC, on July 22, 1930, he was the son of the late Carl Woodie and Ellen Perry Baldwin.

Mr. Woodie was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from General Motors, Wilmington, DE, as an assembler, and was a member of UAW Local #435. He had also been a bus driver. Mr. Woodie loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include his children, Ronald D. Woodie (Karen), Shelia K. Woodie, and Mark A. Woodie (Eileen), all of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Eric (Grace), Danielle, and Aiden Woodie; and brother, Bernard Woodie (Irene), West Jefferson, NC.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Woodie was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Louise Blevins Woodie; and daughter, Karen Sue Woodie.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crossroads Bible Church, 144 Appleton Road, Elkton, MD 21921.

