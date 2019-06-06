Home

Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Justin Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Brett Fields


1990 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Justin Brett Fields Obituary
Justin Brett Fields of Port Deposit died Friday, May 31 in Pennsylvania. He was 29.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD he was the son of Lucian Fields, Jr. of Port Deposit and Lavania (Stables) Phillips of Globe, AZ.
A diehard Arizona Cardinals fan that enjoyed fishing and 4 wheeling, his great enjoyment was time spent with his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his brothers: Fred and Carlos Ramos both of California and Bruce Gill of North East; and his sisters: Ashley Boyd of Globe, AZ, Crystal Fields of North East, Joanna Abdullin of Salisbury, Trish Fields of Port Deposit and Lisa Workman also of Port Deposit.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 7, 2019
