Justin Brett Fields of Port Deposit died Friday, May 31 in Pennsylvania. He was 29.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD he was the son of Lucian Fields, Jr. of Port Deposit and Lavania (Stables) Phillips of Globe, AZ.
A diehard Arizona Cardinals fan that enjoyed fishing and 4 wheeling, his great enjoyment was time spent with his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his brothers: Fred and Carlos Ramos both of California and Bruce Gill of North East; and his sisters: Ashley Boyd of Globe, AZ, Crystal Fields of North East, Joanna Abdullin of Salisbury, Trish Fields of Port Deposit and Lisa Workman also of Port Deposit.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home.
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 7, 2019