Justin Ian Gibson

Justin Ian Gibson Obituary
Justin Ian Gibson, 24, of Elkton, MD, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
He was born in Elkton, MD, on July 28, 1994.
Justin enjoyed fishing, concerts, outdoor music festivals, camping, four wheelers, model cars and paint ball.
He is survived by his mother, Chantel Gibson; sister, Rylee M. Gibson; maternal grandparents: Dennis and Mavis Gibson, all of Elkton, MD; cousins: Kelsi Snow, Max Gibson; and many aunts and uncles.
Memorial service will be held Friday, May 3, 6 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate help with expenses, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 3, 2019
