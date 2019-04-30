Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathaleen Schaeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathaleen Gay Ferster Schaeffer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathaleen Gay Ferster Schaeffer Obituary
Kathaleen Gay Ferster Schaeffer, 60, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born Nov. 10, 1958 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Darwin Eugene and Ruth Joyce Nuss Ferster.
Kathaleen is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, David Matthew Schaeffer Sr., of Elkton, MD; sons: David M. Schaeffer Jr., Daniel M. Schaeffer; daughter, Darlene May Murphy and fiance Eric; brother, Darwin Wayne Ferster and wife Lisa; brothers-in-law: John Schaeffer and wife Mimi; Clay Schaeffer and wife Robin; sister-in-law, Anne O'Connor and husband Brian; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m. at the Port Deposit Presbyterian Church of Port Deposit, MD. Senior Elder Rich Watters of the Port Deposit Presbyterian Church will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now