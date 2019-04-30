|
Kathaleen Gay Ferster Schaeffer, 60, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born Nov. 10, 1958 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Darwin Eugene and Ruth Joyce Nuss Ferster.
Kathaleen is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, David Matthew Schaeffer Sr., of Elkton, MD; sons: David M. Schaeffer Jr., Daniel M. Schaeffer; daughter, Darlene May Murphy and fiance Eric; brother, Darwin Wayne Ferster and wife Lisa; brothers-in-law: John Schaeffer and wife Mimi; Clay Schaeffer and wife Robin; sister-in-law, Anne O'Connor and husband Brian; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m. at the Port Deposit Presbyterian Church of Port Deposit, MD. Senior Elder Rich Watters of the Port Deposit Presbyterian Church will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 1, 2019