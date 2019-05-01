Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine M. Cook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine M. Cook Obituary
Katherine M. Cook (Kathy), of North East, Md. passed away suddenly at the age of 59.
Kathy will be forever remembered by her husband, Henry Cook Jr.; and by daughters: Kristen King, Rosanna Burdine, Malina (Romario) Cervantes; sons: Richard Cook, Victor Cook; and granddaughter, Genevia Burdine. She is also survived by her mother, Peggy Mowrer; and by her brothers: Kenny (Gayle) and Karl (Ann Marie) Mowrer. Katherine will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Endeavor Church located at 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton, MD 21921 on Saturday, May 4th at 4 p.m.
The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to either the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation via their website at firehero.org or to the via their website at .
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.