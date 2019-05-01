|
Katherine M. Cook (Kathy), of North East, Md. passed away suddenly at the age of 59.
Kathy will be forever remembered by her husband, Henry Cook Jr.; and by daughters: Kristen King, Rosanna Burdine, Malina (Romario) Cervantes; sons: Richard Cook, Victor Cook; and granddaughter, Genevia Burdine. She is also survived by her mother, Peggy Mowrer; and by her brothers: Kenny (Gayle) and Karl (Ann Marie) Mowrer. Katherine will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Endeavor Church located at 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton, MD 21921 on Saturday, May 4th at 4 p.m.
The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to either the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation via their website at firehero.org or to the via their website at .
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 1, 2019