Kathleen Litzenberg, 67, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Delaware on April 4, 1953, she was the daughter of the late William and Jane Litzenberg.Kathleen worked for Cecil County supporting the Child Care Food Program. She loved animals and was devoted to her dogs. Always adventurous, she enjoyed riding horses, hiking in Fair Hill, and waterskiing. She adored spending time with her family and friends. A doting grandmother, Kathleen delighted in spoiling her grandchildren.Survivors include her son, David Pacanowsky of Raleigh, NC; her daughter, Laura Mack, son-in-law, Joe Mack, grandchildren, Grayson and Parker Mack; and her sister, Nancy Eppes, all of Islamorada, FL.A private memorial service will take place in the Fall.