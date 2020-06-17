Kathleen Kirk Poler went home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1951 in Wilmington DE. Kit was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and nurse. She graduated from McKean High School in 1969 and then earned her AAS for registered nursing at Delaware Technical and Community College. Kit was a skilled nurse, a calling that extended beyond her professional life; she was a true friend to many. She also enjoyed time with family and friends, sewing, crafts, traveling, music and animals.



She is survived by her mother Geraldine (Gerri) VanCaneghem; her husband Darwin Poler; son William E. Meredith, Jr. and wife Isabelle; daughter Annette K. Sprout and husband Brian; brother David Kirk and wife Carla; sisters Lane McLaughlin and Gail Ridgway and husband Ed; granddaughters Katie, Sara and Reagan; as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her step-father Rene VanCaneghem. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the myositis foundation. Services will be held at 11:00 on June 27, 2020 at Rosedale Baptist Church, Rosedale MD. The family kindly requests that any who attends will practice social distancing in accordance with the state's guidelines for church gatherings and wear appropriate face masks.



