Kathleen Sue (Newsome) Ball of Sebastian, FL, previously of Rising Sun, MD, age 72, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born in Havre de Grace, MD to the late John B. Newsome and Mary Sue (Johnson) Newsome.
Kathleen graduated from Rising Sun High School in Rising Sun, MD in 1965 then went on to graduate from a medical assistant school in 1966 and started her career as a medical assistant. She was a long time member of Porters Grove Baptist Church in Rising Sun, MD. When Kathleen moved to Florida, she became a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sebastian, FL and served as the treasurer for the church. Kathleen liked to cook, sew and read. She also enjoyed playing cards and camping. Kathleen found her greatest joy in spending time with her family.
Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband, Wilmer Ball of Sebastian, FL; three children: Randy Testerman and his wife Bethany of Fair Hill, MD, Melissa Testerman Knauer and her husband, Scott of Vero Beach, FL and Lori Felmlee of Brevard County, FL; stepson, James Ball and his wife, Lori of North Carolina; five grandchildren: Jared Berry of Vero Beach, FL, Megan Testerman of North East, MD, Morgan Testerman of Rossville, GA, Samantha Knauer of Vero Beach, FL and Martin Testerman of Fair Hill, MD; and four siblings: Josephine Keithly of Conowingo, MD, Mary Carol Holbrook of Anchorage, AK, John Newsome of Sebastian, FL and Lisa Evans of Schellsburg, PA.
A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Porters Grove Baptist Church, 475 Connelly Rd., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Porters Grove Baptist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
