Kathryn Wood Watkins, 90, formerly of West Chester, PA passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford, PA.
Born in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late, Melvin F. Wood, Chief Engineer of the DuPont Co., and Dorothy L. Wood.
She graduated from the Tower Hill School in Wilmington, DE and Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, VA. She worked briefly for the Department of Public Assistance of PA in West Chester. She then joined her husband in his new business, Watkins System, before retiring to become a homemaker and mother of four children.
She was a volunteer in the school system, girl scouts and community outreach programs. She was a member of Saint Mary Anne's Church in North East, MD, where she maintained her second home. Kathryn enjoyed playing tennis over the years, most recently at Elkton Indoor Tennis Club. She had a life-time interest in power boating with her husband, cruising extensively on the Chesapeake Bay, as well as, to Canada, Florida and the Jersey Shore. She was a member of the North East River Yacht Club, the Classic Yacht Club of America and the Wilmington Power Squadron in which she held an Advanced Pilot rating.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dwain J.; daughters, Debora W. Danby and Kathryn W. Marcolina; son, Joseph L.; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Dwain W.; sister, Ora W. Votti and brother, Larry M. Andres.
Services will be private with interment at Birmingham- Lafayette Cemetery, West Chester, PA.
