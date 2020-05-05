Kay Lorene Kunsman, 85 of Perryville, MD, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center.
Born in Elkton, MD, on June 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John Herman and Hester Lorene (Bunker) Schneider.
Prior to her retirement, Kay worked at Middletown Appliances as a customer service manager. From the early 1970's to the early 1980's, she and her husband Jake owned and operated Jake's Market on Main Street in North East, MD. Kay's interests included home decor, crafts, a good book, and working in her garden.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Karen Porter and spouse, George of Port Deposit, MD, daughter, Kim Wade and spouse, Jim of Bivalve, MD, and son, Kip Kunsman and spouse, Ed Peters of Perry Hall, MD. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Alden "Jake" Kunsman and their daughter, Korrine "Korby" Clement, preceded Kay in death.
A memorial service will be held at later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center Resident Activities Fund, 1881 Telegraph Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in Cecil Whig on May 5, 2020.