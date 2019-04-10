February 27, 1942~April 4, 2019

Kendall Loomis Harrison was born in Elkton, MD, to Robert and Lillian Loomis who both predeceased her.

Survived by sister, Barbara Sue Green (Keith); husband, Edward T. Harrison; daughters: Colby Kielman, Laura Ward (James); son, Edward Harrison (Kesley); as well as grandchildren: Gilmore Flautt V, Alexandra Flautt, Colin Updegraff, Zoey Kielman, Edward Harrison; and great grandson, Jasper Updegraff. She was predeceased by son, Gilmore Flautt IV (Deedee Flautt-Norwood). She was well loved by her nephews: Howard, Robert and Ben Logan.

Kendall was a gracious and loving homemaker who made all feel welcome and valued. She will be greatly missed by not only her family but by the many who were touched by her warm, gracious and accepting spirit. Kendall did not have a mean bone in her body, but she had many mischievous ones! She always had a twinkle in her eye and was game for a joke or prank, although she was rarely the instigator. She enjoyed life, rural living and outdoor activities. She very much loved her family and friends, and also got great joy from her dogs and horses. She had a positive impact on those around her, and was viewed as a second mom by many. Her infectious smile and laughter will be fondly remembered.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary