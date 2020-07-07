1/
Kenneth A. White
1968 - 2020
Kenneth Alfred White, 52, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Born in Dover, DE, on March 27, 1968, he was the son of Linda Schmidt Litzenberg (John), Elkton, MD, and James A. White (Loraine), Ormond Beach, FL.

Kenny had served in the Army National Guard and was an injection molds supervisor. He enjoyed being at the beach and collecting driftwood. Kenny was an avid Ravens fan and had a passion for Harley Davidson.

In addition to his parents, Kenny is survived by his fiancee, Tina Sturgill; son, Andrew White (Tabitha), Rising Sun, MD; daughters, Angel Johnson and Rowan Higby, both of Elkton, MD, and Keira Tennis-White, Corry, PA; sister, Tamara Arrison (Ed), Havre de Grace, MD, Danielle Martin (Jordan), North East, MD, and Amanda Huntley (Brandon), Fort Lauderdale, FL; three granddaughters; and nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, all services are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ashley Addiction Treatment, 800 Tydings Lane, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.

Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 7, 2020.
