Kenneth L. Miller


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth L. Miller Obituary
Kenneth L. Miller, 85, of Colora, MD, passed away April 18, 2019. He was born on Jan. 1, 1934 in Middleton, WI, to the late Louis A. Miller and Leola K. Miller (Faust).
Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1973 and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. In his civil career, he was a commercial plumbing contractor. Kenneth was a member of the American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun, MD. He loved his dogs, enjoyed woodworking, and hunting. Kenneth said he loved his life and wouldn't change a thing.
Kenneth is survived by daughter, Michele Stefan (Thomas), of Bartlett, IL; daughter, Yvonne Meekins (Gus), of MD; sister, Carol McSherry; sister, Nancy Towne (Gordon); brother, Donald Miller (Genevieve); brother, Roger Miller (Delora); and sister-in-law, Doris Miller. He is also survived by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife, Ermal Miller; and brother, Robert Miller.
Interment including Military Honors for Kenneth L. Miller will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the "American Legion Post 194 Honor Guard" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 26, 2019
