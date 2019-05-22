|
|
On May 15, 2019, Kenneth R. "Pop" Hollenbaugh, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 64. Kenneth was born on April 2, 1955, to John and Anna (Pearl) Hollenbaugh.
Ken enjoyed watching football and cheering on his favorite baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles. He also loved being around family and friends. Ken will be missed by so many.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, John; and his mother, Anna. He is survived by his wife Veronica; his four sons: Kenneth Jr., Jason, Michael, Zachary; his brothers: Donald, John Jr.; his sister, Patricia; and his 10 grandchildren.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 22, 2019