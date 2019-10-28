|
Kenneth Speck, Sr., 63 of Elkton, MD, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
A lifelong resident of Elkton, he was born on December 27, 1955, the son of the late Carl and Mildred (Wilson) Speck.
He retired from Terumo, where he worked as a Machine Operator Supervisor.
Ken's biggest love in his life was his grandchildren. He was a patriot and a truly gifted musician and harmonica player.
Survivors include his children: Kenneth R. Speck, Jr. (Melissa) of Elkton, MD, Shilo DeShaw (Andrew) of Bel Air, MD and Teala Robertson (Willie) of Elkton, MD; 3 siblings: Carl Speck,
Debbie Holbrook and Nancy Holbrook; his lifelong companion: Joyce Speck; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow in Charlestown Cemetery, Charlestown, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 30, 2019