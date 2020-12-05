1/1
Kenneth Stacherski Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Robert Stacherski, Sr. (Bubba), age 77 of Elkton, MD passed away Thursday, December 3rd 2020. He was born February 24, 1943 in Detroit, MI to the late Richard Stanley Stacherski and Eleanor Stacherski (Makowski).

Kenneth proudly served in the United States Navy for 4 years. Kenneth retired from General Motors Plant where he worked in the Body Shop (welding). He is known for always helping others, he volunteered for Cross Guarding at Thompson Estates Elementary School and Umpired for Elkton Little League Baseball for many years. Kenneth is loved by all that met him. He enjoyed bowling where he was on a league. Kenneth would play "Poker" weekly and attend Texas Hold 'em tournaments, in addition to being an avid Washington Redskins fan and attending games. Kenneth enjoyed spending time on his boat, fishing and crabbing. In Kenneth's spare time he was an excellent woodworker and enjoyed making all sorts of Furniture and received many rewards for 1st place. He loved maintaining his yard and keeping his grass green. Kenneth enjoyed Old country Music and Bluegrass along with playing Horse Shoes or "washers". He loved to travel, attend water parks and the beach but his greatest joy was spending time with his Wife, Grandchildren and Family.

Kenneth is survived by his three Children, Rob Stacherski, Jr., Sherry Stacherski and Companion John Massey, and Richard Stacherski "Stick" and fiancé Nicki Baxter. Five Grandchildren: Shannon and Husband Jesse Skatuler, Travis and Wife, Lucrecia Stacherski, Rich Stacherski, Jr., Brandon Stacherski and Collin Stacherski. Two Great-Grandchildren TJ, and little Adalynn on the way. Brother, Jimmy Stacherski and Aunt Patricia Janeck and Companion Dave, as well as many extended family members.

Kenneth is predeceased by his wife, the Love of his Life of 58 years Carolien Stacherski, along with his parents, granddaughter Kimberly Comer and his devoted dog Cuddles.

Visitation will be held 6pm-8pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held at 11am on Friday, December 11, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 am. Burial with Military Funeral Honors will follow at Harford Memorial Gardens in Havre De Grace, MD. To send condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
DEC
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
DEC
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
DEC
11
Burial
Harford Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved