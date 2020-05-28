Kenneth Dudley VanDyke, age 97, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on July 8, 1922 in Swords Creek, VA to the late Glen VanDyke and Polly Emmaline (Ratliff) VanDyke.
Kenneth was a truck driver for thirty-five years and also worked as a farmer. He enjoyed spending time on the water on his bass boat fishing and crabbing. Kenneth also enjoyed hunting for pheasants and deer. He took great pride in working in his garden growing a bountiful amount of vegetables and loved sharing with his family and friends. Kenneth spent a lot of time in the yard and loved mowing his grass. He was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan. Kenneth will be dearly missed by all who had the chance to know him.
Kenneth is survived by his four sons: Kenneth (Jake) VanDyke, Jr. and his wife, Joan; John VanDyke and his wife, Lynn; Jim VanDyke and his wife, Janet; and Jerry VanDyke and his wife, Debby; three daughters: Sherb VanDyke and her companion, Ed Davis; Linda Holbrook and her husband, Bobby; and Patty Moore and her husband, Chuck; daughter in law, Sharon Summers; seventeen grandchildren, forty great-grandchildren, and twenty great-great-grandchildren; and his beloved cats, Homer, Puddy Cat, Bratty, Bocephus, Mini Pearl, and Snowball.
In addition to his parents Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife of more than 75 years, Doris VanDyke; and son, Dick VanDyke.
The family would like to give a special thank you to RaeAnn Matherly at Amedisys Hospice who showed a tremendous amount of care and compassion to their family.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kenneth's honor may be made payable to "American Cancer Society" or "Chesapeake Feline Association" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. P.O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 28, 2020.