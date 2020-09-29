Keri Rene Kline, age 44, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Elkton on May 8, 1976, she was the daughter of Robert J. Kline, Elkton, MD, and Carla Heath Testa and husband, Joseph Testa, Jr., Merritt Island, FL.Keri had been a veterinary technician and loved animals. She was an avid sports fan of the Washington Capitals, the Ravens, the Orioles, and the WWE. Keri wanted to be remembered as a warrior.In addition to her parents, survivors include her maternal grandmother, Anita Heath; and step-siblings, Michelle Burgess, Joseph Testa, III, and Christopher Testa. In addition, she is survived by her Aunt Sharon and Uncle Hal Mayden, Uncle Bill and Aunt Kathy Heath, and Aunt Kim Heath; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.