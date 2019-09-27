|
|
|
Kevin Jacob Carter, 24 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born September 28, 1994 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Robert and Darla Bines Carter of Port Deposit, MD.
Kevin is a graduate of Perryville High School Class of 2012. He loved art, music and helping those in need.
In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by his sister, Christine Cohee and her husband, Herman, of Perryville, MD; brother, Joshua Carter of Port Deposit, MD; maternal grandparents, Richard and Patricia Bines of Perryville, MD; paternal grandparents, Charles and June Carter of Port Deposit, MD; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to either NAMI Maryland (National Alliance on Mental Illness) or to the New Life Faith Center in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12 Noon, at the New Life Faith Center, 1820 Jacob Tome Highway, Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the memorial service. Pastor Larry Johnson and Pastor Shawn Johnson of the New Life Faith Center will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 27, 2019