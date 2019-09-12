|
Age 35, departed this life September 5, 2019. Son of Doreen Washington (Maurice) and Kevin L. Hubbard Sr.; father of Kady'n Turner-Scott, Zoe, Jazell Washington, and Ky'aire Hubbard; brother of Kalin Hubbard, Jazmen Fitts, Michelle Hubbard, and Saria Jackson; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Tues., September 17th at Abundant Life Worship Center, 250 Booth St., Elkton, MD; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gilpin Manor Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 13, 2019