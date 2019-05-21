Kirk Edgar Patchel, 71, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away on May 17, 2019. He was born on Oct. 3, 1947 in Media, PA, to the late George Edgar Patchel and Helen (Kirkpatrick) Patchel.

Kirk was an outdoorsman and lover of life. He had a passion for fishing and bird hunting. He liked horses and women; he loved dogs and, better yet, underdogs. He enjoyed telling stories and was also an exceptional listener. Kirk was a great friend - a best, best friend to many.

Kirk earned his degree from Wake Forest (hence his perennial affection for the underdog), and then proudly served in the U.S. Army. He spent most of his career in banking in Asheville and Charlotte, NC. After retirement, Kirk moved back to his childhood summer home in Chesapeake City. He loved waking up to the water, in any weather and every season, and often said that the last few years had been the happiest of his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Kirsten (Bob); grandsons: James and John whom he adored beyond all measure; brother, Paul (Alka); and his occasionally well-behaved birddog, Pookie.

A memorial cocktail party featuring Bulleit Bourbon and Natty Boh will take place at a later date.

