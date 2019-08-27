|
Kitty Sue Akers, 87 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center of Rising Sun, MD. Born November 24, 1931 in Bishop, VA, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Joseph and Vergie L. Widener Thomas.
Kitty was formerly employed as a telephone operator at the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center of Bainbridge, MD, the V.A. Medical Center of Perry Point, MD, and more recently the First National Bank of North East, MD. She was a member of the Principio United Methodist Church of Perryville, MD, the Aiken Homemakers, and volunteered at the Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD.
Kitty is survived by her sons, J. Michael Akers (Susie), Richard W. Akers (Wanda), Jeffrey A. Akers (Laurie), and Gregory L. Akers (Kim); daughter, Sharon L. Rapposelli (James); seven grandchildren; sisters, Shirley A. McDaniel and Phyllis J. Moore.
In addition to her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert H. Thomas, William C. Thomas, and Joseph M. Thomas; sisters, Helen B. Harrington, Carolyn M. Gill, and Joyce M. Palmer.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2019, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, 12 Noon until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Principio United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Principio Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 28, 2019