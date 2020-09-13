L. Gail Anderson, 86, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Born in Elkton on March 24, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Jonas and Laura Hale Honaker.Mrs. Anderson was a window designer for J.C. Penney and had also been a seamstress for Nanette Manufacturing. Time with family was important to her and she loved to quilt and knit.Survivors include her children, Elaine Lowe, White Marsh, MD and Timothy Lowe and wife, Sherrol, Pennsville, NJ; grandchildren, Brittany Haswell and husband, Ryan, and Joshua Lowe; great grandchildren, Cole and Liam Haswell, and her dear friend, Georgia Hall.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Lowe and Niles Anderson and siblings, Perry and James Honaker and Fay Holman.The funeral service will be private with interment in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.