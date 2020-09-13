1/
L. Gail (Honaker) Anderson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
L. Gail Anderson, 86, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Born in Elkton on March 24, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Jonas and Laura Hale Honaker.

Mrs. Anderson was a window designer for J.C. Penney and had also been a seamstress for Nanette Manufacturing. Time with family was important to her and she loved to quilt and knit.

Survivors include her children, Elaine Lowe, White Marsh, MD and Timothy Lowe and wife, Sherrol, Pennsville, NJ; grandchildren, Brittany Haswell and husband, Ryan, and Joshua Lowe; great grandchildren, Cole and Liam Haswell, and her dear friend, Georgia Hall.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Lowe and Niles Anderson and siblings, Perry and James Honaker and Fay Holman.

The funeral service will be private with interment in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved